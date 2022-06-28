Synthetic carbon allotropes are intriguing due to their exceptional properties and potential applications. Scientists have devoted decades to synthesizing new types of carbon materials. However, a two-dimensional fullerene, which possesses a unique structure, has not been successfully synthesized until now.

Recently, scientists developed a new interlayer bonding cleavage strategy to prepare a two-dimensional monolayer polymeric fullerene. The research group was led by Prof. ZHENG Jian from the Institute of Chemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (ICCAS)

The researchers prepared magnesium intercalated C 60 bulk crystals as the precursor to the exfoliation reaction. They then utilized a ligand-assisted cation exchange strategy to cleave the interlayer bonds into bulk crystals, which led to the bulk crystals being exfoliated into monolayer nanosheets.

The structure of monolayer polymeric C 60 was explored by single crystal X-ray diffraction and scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM). In this monolayer polymeric C 60 , cluster cages of C 60 are covalently bonded with each other in a plane, forming a regular topology that is distinct from that of conventional 2D materials.

Furthermore, the monolayer polymeric C 60 exhibits an interesting in-plane anisotropic property and a moderate bandgap of 1.6 eV, which makes it a potential candidate for use in electronic devices.

“The work is the first to synthesize a monolayer polymeric fullerene. It is of great significance, as it adds a new member to the carbon material family,” ZHENG said. “This work has opened up a new research field in two-dimensional carbon material areas and the synthesis strategy could provide a unique perspective in exploring new carbon material.”

Reference: “Synthesis of a monolayer fullerene network” by Lingxiang Hou, Xueping Cui, Bo Guan, Shaozhi Wang, Ruian Li, Yunqi Liu, Daoben Zhu and Jian Zheng, 15 June 2022, Nature.

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-04771-5

The study, entitled “Synthesis of a monolayer fullerene network,” was published in Nature. The research was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China and CAS.