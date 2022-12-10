7 Proven Health Benefits of This Ancient Herb

Ashwagandha is an ancient herb with historical roots dating 6000 years back to India’s Ayurvedic system of medicine. It’s an adaptogen, which means it helps the body adapt effectively to stress.[1] Ashwagandha is also beneficial for brain function and potentially helpful for mental afflictions like anxiety and depression. It protects metabolic health and heart health while boosting sexual drive.

If you want to reap the benefits of ashwagandha, you can find it as a dried powder or in capsule form. You can also drink ashwagandha tea or take an ashwagandha tincture. Here are 7 science-backed reasons to try ashwagandha:

1. Helps with Stress, Depression, and Anxiety

Ashwagandha helps you cope with stress by reducing the release of cortisol, which is the body’s major stress hormone. As an adaptogen, ashwagandha also improves your body’s resilience and resistance to stress.[1] In a 2-month study on healthy adults, 240 mg of ashwagandha taken daily was associated with lower outcomes on the depression, anxiety, and stress scale.[2] In a 2-month study involving 600 mg of ashwagandha daily, ashwagandha lowered stress levels and improved sleep quality in the participants.[3]

Intervention with ashwagandha has even been shown to improve symptoms of depression and anxiety in people with schizophrenia.[4] Whether you get occasional stress or have an anxiety disorder, ashwagandha could potentially help by regulating cortisol levels and boosting resilience against stress.

2. Boosts Libido

Whereas high cortisol levels suppress the sex drive, ashwagandha lowers cortisol and acts as a natural aphrodisiac. In men, ashwagandha is shown to boost testosterone levels and enhance sexual performance.[5] In animal models, ashwagandha has even been shown to reverse erectile dysfunction.[6]

However, ashwagandha is also shown to improve sexual function in women. Research shows that women taking ashwagandha have better orgasms, more arousal, increased lubrication, and higher satisfaction in their sex lives.[7]

3. Protects Cardiovascular Health

In healthy adults, 600 mg of ashwagandha daily was found to improve cardiorespiratory endurance after eight weeks. Compared to those given a placebo, the ashwagandha group had higher aerobic capacities, higher antioxidant levels, and better recovery scores than before the eight weeks of ashwagandha.[8] This suggests ashwagandha has heart-protective qualities that can also benefit athletes in their performance.

4. May Promote Metabolic Health

While the research on humans is lacking, ashwagandha has been shown in rats to lower high blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity.[9] When insulin sensitivity is lost and insulin resistance sets in, you develop a risk for diabetes. It’s possible that in addition to protecting your heart’s health, ashwagandha also protects against metabolic diseases such as diabetes.

5. Enhances Muscle Gains

Ashwagandha is shown in studies to help athletes and everyday gymgoers put on more muscle mass when they work out. By improving muscle strength and recovery, ashwagandha can help strength trainers make faster gains.[10]

According to a study published in Nutrients, 500 mg of ashwagandha daily improved upper-body and lower-body muscle gains in men after 12 weeks. Compared to the control group, the ashwagandha group had statistically higher improvements in strength test exercises by the end of the study.[11]

6. Increases Exercise Endurance

Including ashwagandha in your protein shake each day or taking it every morning could help you have better workouts. Ashwagandha not only enhances your cardiorespiratory capacity and muscle growth but also your physical endurance during exercise. In a study on healthy men and women, supplementing with ashwagandha improved physical performance variables like hand grip and muscle strength of arms and legs better than a placebo.[12]

7. Benefits Brain Function

When taken regularly, ashwagandha can enhance memory function and potentially protect against the development of Alzheimer’s and dementia. It was shown to reverse memory and brain function deficits in mice with Alzheimer’s disease.[13] Results started showing in as soon as 7 days and worked by removing the amyloid plaque in the brain responsible for the development of neurodegenerative diseases. Another way ashwagandha has been found to reverse neurodegeneration is by protecting against oxidative damage.[14] While research on humans is yet to be done, the role of ashwagandha in protecting the brain against aging seems promising.

How Ashwagandha Can Boost Your Health

While ashwagandha has been documented in some of the oldest Ayurvedic texts, modern scientific research is slowly catching up. More benefits and uses of ashwagandha could yet be discovered. However, ashwagandha has been shown to help with muscle gains and exercise performance, mental performance, libido, stress, and anxiety. As an adaptogen, ashwagandha is used for a wide range of purposes in Ayurveda, as it can help restore your metabolic health, energy levels, and hormone balance.

