6 of the Biggest Myths About Healthy Eating

So you want to start eating a healthier diet, but you’re not sure where to start. The good news is that you’re not alone. Nutrition and healthy eating are mysteries to most of us, with hundreds of misconceptions, myths, and even lies making it hard to know what’s right and what isn’t.

Some of the biggest myths are designed to set us back in our nutrition journey, making us dependent on unhealthy diet plans, self-help and recipe books, or particular brands of food. And once you’ve bought into a healthy eating myth, it can be hard to stop and get back on track.

But you can give yourself the best start possible by making yourself aware of the worst myths about healthy eating. Improving your nutrition shouldn’t be a mystery — so here are six of the most common myths about healthy eating.

Myth: You have to give up all your favorite foods

Not true! While you may need to cut back on certain foods, you don’t have to eliminate them from your diet. There’s no need to give up chocolate, pizza, or burgers altogether. Just make sure to moderate your intake and make healthier choices most of the time.

Myth 2: Eating healthy is expensive

Eating healthy food doesn’t have to cost a lot. In fact, you can save money by cooking at home and packing your own meals. In many parts of the world, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, which make up the foundation of many healthy meals, are actually much cheaper than other types of food.

Myth 3: Healthy food is boring

This couldn’t be further from the truth. There are endless possibilities when it comes to healthy recipes, particularly once you know enough about the basics of healthy eating to start creating your own. With a little creativity, you can make healthy meals that are both delicious and nutritious.

Myth 4: You need to eat perfectly to be healthy

Nobody’s perfect. And that’s okay. Just do your best to make healthier choices most of the time, and don’t beat yourself up if you indulge every now and then. Ultimately, cutting guilty pleasures out of your diet altogether is likely to prove unsustainable and lead to binging, undoing all of your efforts.

Myth 5: Healthy eating is hard work

Yes, making changes to your diet takes some effort. But once you get used to it, healthy eating can become second nature. You may even find that many of the healthy foods you previously did not enjoy become favorites!

Myth 6: There is one “perfect” diet

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to healthy eating and no singular perfect diet that works for everyone. In fact, what works for one person may not work for another. Our bodies and nutrition needs are different, which means that our diets will be different, too. The key is to find an approach that fits your lifestyle and individual needs.

Keep these myths in mind the next time you’re considering making improvements to your diet. And remember, healthy eating is all about making smart choices and being mindful of what you put into your body. You might not discover what works for you overnight, so keep at it!