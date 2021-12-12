120-Million-Year-Old Footprints Reveal a Scary-Fast Dinosaur

Spanish Palaeontologists have analyzed two fossilized dinosaur footprints and made estimates on the speed of the creatures at which the prints may have been made. Calculations have shown that the dinosaurs may have been able to run at 28 miles per hour, equalling the fastest humans.

While Usain Bolt can sustain this speed momentarily, the dinosaurs that produced the footprints could have sprinted much longer distances. These carnivorous, bipedal theropods such as the velociraptor and T. Rex would require this kind of speed to outrun prey.

Dinosaur biomechanics is telling about the ecology of the ancient times and the subsequent evolution of the species. Lead author of the research published in Scientific Reports, Pablo Navarro-Lorbes, working at the University of La Roja spoke of the difficulty in telling the behavior of dinosaurs, laying importance on the findings.

The speed of the animals was calculated by measuring the space between the footprints and an estimate of the hip height. The track-makers were about 6 to 6.5 ft. tall and 13 feet nose to tail. The stride was calculated to be about 8.7 feet, as compared to Usain Bolt’s 8.1 feet stride. These speeds were also compared to the speeds of other theropods known to man to get an idea of the kind of animal that could have made them, and while no specific species has been pointed to, it is estimated to be a medium-sized non-avian theropod.