YouTube star Emma Chamberlain’s coffee company closes $7M funding

Venture capitalists are pouring more money into YouTube superstar Emma Chamberlain’s coffee startup.

Chamberlain Coffee, the firm initially launched by the YouTuber in 2019, closed a $7 million fundraising round, the 21-year-old influencer said Tuesday.

“I created Chamberlain Coffee out of my passion for coffee and the community that surrounds it,” Chamberlain said in a statement on the funding round. “I am still in awe of how many people share that same passion and have fallen in love with our products.”

Chamberlain has a massive following on social media. Her YouTube account has nearly 12 million followers, while her Instagram account has nearly 16 million.

“To be able to grow this business, launch new products and work in this space every day is a dream come true,” she said. “I am so thankful that we have been able to grow Chamberlain Coffee into the brand I dreamed it to be, and I can’t wait for what the future holds.”

Chamberlain Coffee launched in 2019. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Im

Chamberlain’s coffee startup offers a variety of products sold directly to consumers through its website, as well as Amazon and other retail partners. Offerings include single-serve packets, bags of ground and whole-bean coffee, matcha and cocoa.

The firm said the $7 million investment will allow it to “expand into new channels, and develop new and innovative products to further its mission of being an innovator in the beverage space.”

“Chamberlain Coffee has grown exponentially since its inception, and this is only the beginning. In finding a group of investors for the brand who believe in and share our vision, we know Chamberlain Coffee will reach new heights and become the go-to coffee brand of this generation,” said Chamberlain Coffee CEO Christopher Gallant, a former executive at Red Bull.

Prominent investors include Blazar Capital; Ole Kristoffersen and Steen Skallebaek, the founders of Ole & Steen bakery; direct-to-consumer expert Nik Sharma, and Grin founder Brandon Brown.

Emma Chamberlain has nearly 16 million Instagram followers. WWD via Getty Images

Chamberlain expanded on her plans for the startup in an interview with Fortune, telling the outlet that the “fundraising will allow us more room to have fun.”

“We will have the support to create even more interesting products and campaigns, giving us the ability to push the boundaries in ways that weren’t possible before,” she said. “It will also allow us to invest more in expansion, so we can put our coffee into as many hands as possible, and become a part of even more people’s daily routines.”

Chamberlain Coffee said the $7M round will fuel its expansion. WWD via Getty Images

In 2019, Time magazine named Chamberlain to its “Time 100 Next” list.

The Post has reached out to Chamberlain Coffee for further comment.