Wyoming beer drinkers shun Bud Light over Dylan Mulvaney ads

Outraged beer drinkers who patronize local bars in Wyoming are reportedly ditching Bud Light amid the furor over its marketing partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

When asked whether she noticed a difference in sales of Bud Light recently, a woman who is tasked with operating The Tumbleweed in Burns, Wyo. told Cowboy State Daily: “They’re down.”

“I hear quite a few customers talking about it,” the woman, who gave her first name, Lannie, told the publication. “I would say a lot actually. We’re a cowboy bar, so …”

Lannie told Cowboy State Daily that customers are opting for Guinness, the Irish dry stout, instead of Bud Light.

Earlier this week, beery industry experts told The Post that the Mulvaney controversy appears to have staying power — raising the risk that there will be more boycotts of the nation’s biggest beer brand.

Kid Rock took to social media to express his disgust by shooting cans of Bud Light with his assault rifle.





Beer drinkers in small-town bars in Wyoming are ditching Bud Light over its marketing partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Dylan Mulvaney/Instagram

Anheuser-Busch, who stock has dropped around 4% since the partnership with Mulvaney was announced, shaving some $5 billion off of its market capitalization, has said it stands behind the ad campaign.

The operators of another Wyoming bar, K Bar Saloon in Powell, told Cowboy State Daily that sales of Bud Light have dropped noticeably.

Bud Light has traditionally been the top-selling beer in the bar. But now customers are showing their preference for Coors Light, which has replaced Bud Light as No. 1.

K Bar Saloon drinkers are also asking for Pabst Blue Ribbon, but it wasn’t available this week, according to Cowboy State Daily.

At Turf Bar in Sundance, fewer cases of Bud Light are being sold, but a bartender told Cowboy State Daily that customers are opting for other brands that are owned by the same parent company, Anheuser-Busch.

“I’ve noticed a lot of people don’t realize Corona and Michelob Ultra are made by Anheuser-Busch,” the bartender said.

“It’s been an educational thing for me, learning what other beers Anheuser-Busch sells.”

Beer drinkers at Sutton’s Tavern in Sheridan initially launched a boycott, but it dissipated quickly, according to Cowboy State Daily.





Beer drinkers at The Tumbleweed in Burns are reportedly furious over Bud Light’s marketing deal with Mulvaney. The Tumbleweed/Facebook

At Tumbleweed in Burns, several beer drinkers have switched to other brands — as have customers who patronize Lucky 5 Lounge in Shoshoni.

Nonetheless, Bud Light is still selling as customers in large bars continue to consume the barley-malted beer.

At Point Bar in Point of Rocks, a bartender told Cowboy State Daily that Bud Light has always been a good seller.





At Turf Bar in Sundance, fewer cases of Bud Light are being sold, but a bartender told Cowboy State Daily that customers are opting for other brands that are owned by the same parent company, Anheuser-Busch Google Maps





The Ponderosa in Hulett reported no change in sales of Bud Light. Google Maps

“No controversy here, thank you,” the bartender said.

At Split Rock Bar in Jeffrey City, the owner told Cowboy State Daily that there was no noticeable change in the sale of Bud Light because “nobody cares” and people have been snowed in for most of the winter.

The Ponderosa in Hulett also reported no changes.