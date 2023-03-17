Wife of Credit Suisse executive flashes her butt amid bailout

Well that’s a creative new way to curdle public opinion.
Lizzy Asher, the wife of Credit Suisse top exec Daniel Ezra, wore a French maid-style outfit and flashed her derriere at a New York society event — just as the Swiss government bailed out her husband’s firm for $50 billion.
Without a shred of self-awareness, Asher posed up in Roaring 20s glam at the Art Gala at the Mandarin Oriental in Midtown on Thursday evening, where she mingled with stars including Nicky Hilton, Alice + Olivia designer Stacy Bendet and Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, Page Six has exclusively learned.
Yet, almost simultaneously, embattled bank Credit Suisse on Thursday said it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss central bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence after a slump in its shares intensified fears about a global financial crisis.
Credit Suisse is the first major global bank to be given an emergency lifeline since the 2008 financial crisis.
Plus the one eagle-eyed observer put it more succinctly for Asher, writing, “Kiss my a**!!! Wall Street wife Lizzie Asher goes wild at party girl $$$ gala as husband Daniel Ezra gets a $50 billion bailout at Credit Suisse.”
Asher didn’t immediately get back to us.
Ezra didn’t respond for comment.