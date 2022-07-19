Why Disneyland tickets could get even more expensive

Tickets to Disneyland are about to get more expensive if lawmakers in the city of Anaheim have their way.

Members of the Anaheim City Council want to impose a 2% “gate tax” on tickets to large venues and theme parks, which would effect visitors to Disneyland and California Adventures, which is also operated by the Walt Disney Co.

The tax would also apply to ducats for concerts and local sporting events including home games involving the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks and Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Angels, according to Spectrum News 1.

Before the pandemic, a ticket to Disneyland, which attracted more than 18.6 million visitors per year, started at $104. A ticket to the theme park will now set a visitor back at least $164.

Anaheim has never imposed a gate tax despite playing host to theme parks and professional sports teams for decades.

A ticket to Disneyland costs at least $164. GC Images

Supporters of the tax hope to raise an additional $82 million annually to fund the construction of a public pool, restore seven-day library services, build a senior center, and hire more police officers and firefighters.

The six-member city council must approve the proposal by a supermajority — or five of six members. That would trigger a November referendum in which voters would be asked if they wanted the measure passed. If a majority of 50% plus one votes yes, the measure passes.

“We have an obligation to consider options to promote our fiscal health and provide essential services to our residents,” said Jose Moreno, a Democratic city councilmember.

The city council said that Anaheim has struggled to pass a balanced budget due to the adverse economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

“Given the tremendous needs for services in our city, I simply ask council colleagues to allow the people of Anaheim an opportunity to vote on a measure that can provide essential funding for our neighborhoods.”

Moreno said that the city has been struggling financially, particularly after the coronavirus pandemic.

“This revenue could go to much needed services in Anaheim and back to Anaheim residents,” said Moreno.

“My ask of council colleagues is to recognize our fiscal needs, the social impacts of 25 million visitors to our city, and to support allowing the people of review, discuss and vote on the measure — Let the people of Anaheim decide.”

In 2015, Disneyland successfully lobbied against the expiration of an entertainment tax. The city council agreed to extend Disneyland’s exemption in exchange for the theme park agreeing to invest more than $1 billion in the resort.

Three years later, Disney asked the city to terminate the agreement after the city council passed a measure that required businesses who receive tax incentives to pay their employees above the minimum wage.

The Post has sought comment from Disney, the Ducks, and the Angels.