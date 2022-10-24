Why a Phillies World Series win could spell disaster for Wall Street

Wall Street is likely rooting for the Houston Astros to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the upcoming World Series since the markets have historically crashed whenever a baseball team from the City of Brotherly Love has taken the crown.

On Sunday, the Phillies — who qualified for the playoffs by clinching a wild card spot — advanced to the World Series after dusting off the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series.

Astute observers on Twitter noted over the weekend that the biggest economic downturns in our nation’s history have coincided with a Philadelphia baseball team capturing the top prize.

“The Phillies winning the World Series will be the trigger for a stock market collapse … historical fact,” tweeted a user with the handle Wall Street Silver early Monday.

The Wall Street crash of 1929, the worst stock market collapse in US history that signaled the beginning of the Great Depression, happened the same year that the Philadelphia Athletics won the World Series.

The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres last week in the NLCS, earning a berth in the World Series. AP

In 1954, the Athletics left Philadelphia for Kansas City — leaving the Phillies as the sole professional baseball team in town. The franchise, founded in 1883, has just two World Series crowns.

Their first title came in 1980, when the Phillies were led by Hall of Famers Mike Schmidt, Steve Carlton and Pete Rose.

That also happened to be the year that the US economy went into what was at the time considered the worst recession since the World War II era.

The sharp economic downturn was in part triggered by the 1979 energy crisis, which saw oil production tank due to the Iranian revolution after the overthrow of the shah and the birth of the Islamic Republic.

Historically, the economy has fared poorly whenever a Philadelphia baseball team wins the top crown. REUTERS

It would take the Phillies nearly 30 years to win another World Series title when they prevailed over the Tampa Bay Rays in 2008.

While Philadelphia celebrated its heroes, the nation was in the throes of the Great Recession — the global economic meltdown that was caused by the bursting of the US housing bubble.

The last time the Phillies won a World Series was in 2008 — the year of the Great Recession. Getty Images

The Phillies’ success this postseason coincides with a turbulent economic environment characterized by record levels of inflation, high gas prices, surging interest rates, and a downturn in the stock market.

Since the start of the year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost more than 14%.

Economic experts are growing more convinced that the US is facing the prospect of a recession within a year.

The Phillies visit Houston to play the first game of the Fall Classic on Friday.

The Astros earned their World Series berth after dismantling the New York Yankees in a four-game sweep to take the American League Championship Series.