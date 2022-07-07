Who is Shivon Zilis? Neuralink exec reportedly had Elon Musk’s twins

Shivon Zilis, the mother of twins reportedly fathered by Elon Musk last year, is a noted artificial intelligence expert and executive at one of the billionaire’s firms, Neuralink.

Zilis, 36, serves as director of operations and special projects at Neuralink – a startup co-founded by Musk that is developing implantable brain chips that will purportedly improve human cognitive function. She has worked at the company for the last five years.

Court documents revealed that Zilis gave birth to twins last November, according to a report.

In April, Zilis and Musk petitioned a court in Austin, Texas to allow the children, whose names were withheld for privacy, to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name,” Business Insider reported. A judge reportedly approved the request in May.

The twins were born just a few weeks before Musk and his former partner, the pop star Grimes, welcomed their second child via surrogate. Musk has nine known children following the latest revelation.

Zilis and Musk did not respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

The Post has reached out to Neuralink for comment.

Background and career

A native of Markham, Ontario, Canada, Zilis graduated from Yale University in 2008 with a degree in economics and philosophy, according to her profile. She also played goalie for the college’s women’s ice hockey team.

After starting her career at IBM, Zilis joined the early-stage venture capital fund Bloomberg Beta as a founding member with a focus on machine intelligence investments. She was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2015.

Zillis is also listed as a board director, advisor or fellow for several other AI firms.

“She cares most about machine intelligence for good,” Zilis’ personal website says.

Meeting Musk

Zilis met Musk through her work at OpenAI, an artificial intelligence non-profit that he co-founded, according to Insider. She initially joined the project as an advisor and later joined OpenAI’s board of directors.

Zilis has also worked for Musk’s electric car firm Tesla, where she served a two-year stint as a project director for the company’s AI projects – including its “Autopilot” semi-autonomous driving system. She has worked at Neuralink since 2017.

Living arrangements

According to Insider, Zilis lived in San Francisco before moving into a mansion in Austin, Texas last summer. The home is valued at more than $4 million on the real estate platform Zillow. Both Zilis and Musk reportedly listed the Austin mansion as their home address in court filings.

Social Media presence

Zilis’ Twitter account has more than 77,000 followers as of Thursday. She has frequently interacted with Musk’s tweets on the social media site, as well as developments related to his companies, including SpaceX.

Like Musk, she shares a mix of profound musings on heady topics such as artificial intelligence as well as irreverent memes and commentary.

“Artificial intelligence, biological intelligence, and whatever exists in between and beyond. Made in Canada,” her Twitter bio says.

In a May 14 tweet, Zilis told followers to consider changing their Twitter feed to chronological order – a move that Musk has also advocated during his $44 billion takeover of the social media firm.

“Seriously try tapping this button on the top right side of your screen. My learning rate from Twitter has spiked since swapping to chronological and it feels less like doomscrolling. Curious if others feel the same way,” she wrote.

Zilis last tweeted on July 3 and hasn’t publicly responded to Insider’s report.

An Instagram account listed on her personal website appeared to have been deactivated as of the time of publication.