WeWork’s Sandeep Mathrani buys $2M Bed-Stuy penthouse

Sandeep Mathrani — who assumed the top job at WeWork just weeks before the pandemic hit following Adam Neumann’s ouster — has just bought a $1.99 million penthouse triplex in Bed-Stuy.

The spacious Brooklyn loft, at 105 Lexington Ave., is 1,818 square feet and comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large terrace.

It first went on the market in October.

The loft features original details, like maple factory floors, 20-foot ceilings, exposed brick and a freight elevator door.

There are also modern details, like a chef’s kitchen, central cooling and heating, a solarium with a skylight and lots of storage.

The 32-unit condo building comes with amenities including two communal roof decks with city views, a gym, bike storage and package area.

One of the home’s three bedrooms. Nestseekers

The penthouse’s art-graced dining area. Nestseekers

There are appropriately lofty 20-foot ceilings inside the penthouse. Nestseekers

The listing brokers are Gibraan Ali and Raizy Mandel of Nest Seekers International.

The buyer’s brokers were Jeff Gardner and Adrianna Darling of the Corcoran Group.