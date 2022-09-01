Food poisoning incidents thought to be caused by bad lettuce served at Wendy’s has spread to New York and Kentucky, raising the number of states where diners have fallen ill to six, the CDC reported on Thursday.

The e. Coli cases have jumped to 97 — up from 84 last week – and an additional five have been hospitalized from the 38 initially reported, the CDC said.

The agency has not confirmed the cause but said “many sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants … before getting sick,” according to the agency’s website.

The federal agency did not specify where in New York or Kentucky the incidents were reported. It had previously reported cases in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

“The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses,” according to Food Poison Journal.

Wendy’s says it has removed the lettuce it uses in sandwiches from some stores that were affected by the outbreak. Wendy’s

Wendy’s has removed the sandwich lettuce at some of its affected restaurants, the company said in a statement on Aug. 19, the last time it has addressed the outbreak, which began in July.

Some victims who were hospitalized have had severe symptoms, including diarrhea that can lead to kidney failure, according to lawsuits filed against Wendy’s.