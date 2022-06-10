We spent the year masturbating in our work break room and it changed our lives

Masturbation may no longer be considered NSFW.

As part of a social sex-periment, an enterprising Spanish porn company allowed its workers to pleasure themselves at the office —with the lucky employees claiming it improved their attitude and productivity. A video detailing their stimulating workplace experiences is blowing up online.

“I feel more balanced in my workflow,” Yeraldine, a social media manager with the adult entertainment firm Erika Lust Films, told Jam Press of the groundbreaking measure.

Porn purveyor and director Erika Lust implemented the salacious policy last year after noticing that her employees were “agitated” and “performing with less energy” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In accordance, she allowed the firm’s 36 employees a half-hour self-gratification session every day — and set up a masturbation station outfitted with lube, sex toys and screens streaming the company’s products. There’s even a bed to enhance the effect.

“When I announced the new work benefit, I’d say my team was pretty amazed at the idea!” porn boss Lust told Jam Press.

An employee demonstrates how she goes about her business. Erika Lust Films

The pleasurable — if awkward — perk appears to be paying dividends.

“It was weird at first – it took me some time to settle into scheduling some pleasure time during my work schedule, but now I feel like I can’t live without it!” said Yeraldine. “I feel more balanced in my workflow, and this definitely helped me to have a more relaxed approach to talking about masturbation with other people, even outside the office.”

“The 30 minutes masturbation breaks literally changed my approach to work life,” said Avril, the company’s in-house sexologist. “Who said that we cannot open up a space for pleasure in our workplace?

“I feel more focused and relaxed, and amazed at how my colleagues’ eyes sparkle when coming back from their solo sessions,” she added.

Spanish porn company employees who were allowed to masturbate at the office claimed the policy improved the workplace. Erika Lust Films

“Masturbation makes you feel more relaxed and focused, it’s good for creativity and increases your drive to get things done,” said company boss Erika Lust (pictured). “It helps to decompress and relieves tension and stress. Basically, it’s the perfect medicine for a stressful day at work.” picture alliance via Getty Image

“In the sex-negative culture we still live in, I see this as a political act,” said Lust. picture alliance via Getty Image

Others found it the perfect way to sexorcize their emotional demons.

“Knowing that your boss cares about your mental health makes a huge difference in the way you come to work every day,” said Deborah, a content manager. “I love a workplace where pleasure and wellness are taken seriously!”

‘Basically, it’s the perfect medicine for a stressful day at work.’

Within a year, Lust said she noticed a major improvement in office morale, observing: “I’d definitely say it’s worked a treat. It’s good to see the relaxed faces of my employees coming back to work after their sessions.”

Indeed, studies have shown that the pastime can alleviate anxiety and depression. Meanwhile, UK psychologist Mark Sergeant said in 2017 that a masturbation break would be “very effective at work” and a “great way to relieve tension and stress.”

“Masturbation makes you feel more relaxed and focused, it’s good for creativity and increases your drive to get things done,” seconded Lust. “It helps to decompress and relieves tension and stress. Basically, it’s the perfect medicine for a stressful day at work.”

The office features a masturbation station outfitted with lube, sex toys and screens playing the company product. Erika Lust Films

The company collapsed the gap between business and pleasure. Erika Lust Films

Employees even described how they go about their business in their video, with one woman detailing how her “first time was with a pillow.”

Other pleasure-seekers even demonstrated their self-titillation technique on a pillow modeled after a vagina. “And when I’m very excited, I put it inside,” explained one woman while simulating the solo sex act on the plush visual aid. One of her male compatriots used a dildo to illustrate how he masturbates using “one or two hands.”

“I masturbate and I think a lot of people who say they don’t masturbate are probably just ashamed to admit it,” said one person in reference to those who are prudish about the practice.

Studies have shown that masturbation can alleviate anxiety and depression. Erika Lust Films

Of course, daily masturbation isn’t mandatory at the company. However, Lust hopes that, along with easing workplace tension, the exercise will help society shed the stigma surrounding masturbation.

“In the sex-negative culture we still live in, I see this as a political act,” she said, adding that her employees feel like they’re part of a “bigger, relevant change.”

“What I love the most about working in Erika Lust is that we dare to push boundaries, and the masturbation breaks are the proof of that,” said Sara, who works in PR and media relations. “I like to think that we are changing the culture of work through pleasure, and that’s incredibly powerful!”

Perhaps Matthew McConaughey’s self-pleasuring banker from “The Wolf of Wall Street” was right all along.