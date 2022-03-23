Wall Street bonuses hit all-time high as banker shortage rages

It’s official: 2021 was the most lucrative year ever for Wall Street financiers, according to data released Wednesday by New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.

The average bonus last year for those working in the New York City securities industry was $257,500 — that’s 20% more than 2020’s average bonus, the previous record high. Last year’s bonus pool of $45 billion, also a record, was 21% higher than 2020’s bonus bool of $37.1 billion.

DiNapoli noted the massive surge in bonuses are “historically unique” given the nation was reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdowns.

Those in the securities industry receive a disproportionate amount of the city’s wages — financial professionals receive a fifth of all private sector wages even though financial firms only employ 5% of private sector employees. But financial firms also have an outsized job paying taxes and supporting other sectors.

In 2021, the securities industry paid 18% of all state taxes ($14.9 billion) and 7% of city taxes ($4.7 billion).

“1 in 9 jobs in the city are either directly or indirectly associated with the securities industry,” DiNapoli estimates. While the report showed it’s been a record few years for Wall Street, DiNapoli warns the good times won’t last forever.

2021 was a record year for financiers. Bloomberg via Getty Images

“Recent events are likely to drive near-term profitability and bonuses lower,” DiNapoli said. “Markets are turbulent as other sectors’ recovery remains sluggish and uneven.”

Of course, many top performers on Wall Street did far better than hauling in six figures.

Top bankers at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan got bonuses as high as $15 million after last year’s flurry of dealmaking.

The pool for bonuses for investment bankers jumped by more than 30 percent among big banks when compared to last year’s, resulting in a series of eye-popping, eight-digit pay packages for top dealmakers, The Post has reported.

The ballooning payouts come as banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have posted record earnings as the economy comes roaring back to life. At the same time, Wall Street bankers have faced increasingly punishing work weeks — along with a wider range of options as the pandemic continues to upend career expectations.

And all those payouts have hurt banks’ bottom lines. Major banks including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan reported sharply higher expenses — in large part because of the fat pay packages they’re doling out in a tight labor market.