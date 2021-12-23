Waitress ‘scared to go to work’ after guest’s check is viral

A waitress has found herself the subject of rampant internet harassment after a clip of a bad tip she received went viral.

Dana G., a longtime server at a Staten Island Applebee’s, told the Staten Island Advance she is “scared to go to work” after a TikTok video of a $6.55 tip she received on a $73.45 bill was viewed over 722,000 times.

“You was great holidays are just rough right now,” the customer wrote next to the paltry gratuity, along with a frowny face.

The clip has inspired much online discourse ranging from people criticizing the broke customer to some discussing the way corporations get away with paying insufficient wages via the tipping system. Others have formed a virtual mob thinking that Dana G. was the creator of the video, and made it in an attempt to shame the customer for not tipping better.

The viral bill that started the saga. TikTok

“I turned the check in at the end of the night and went home,” Dana G. told the publication. “Two days later I went food shopping with my children and my manager called and said, ‘You know anything about a receipt? It’s on TikTok and it has a lot of views and people are thinking it’s you.’”

The idea that she would ever publicly put down someone who tipped at all is horrifying to her.

“I would never ever shame anybody for anything they’ve ever given me,” she said.

The viral video prompted an investigation by management — who concluded that Dana G. was not only not at fault, but the victim of a cyber prank.

Apple-Metro, the New York Metropolitan Area franchise for Applebee’s, said the server did nothing wrong.

“It’s a joke that they’re playing on — not us at Applebee’s — but this poor girl Dana who’s been with us for some period of time,” Apple-Metro CEO and chairman Zane Tankel told the publication of Dana G.

“She’s not a kid. She has two children. She’s a mother — a hard-working mother — and she remembers the guest well. We talked to her about it. She remembers him well and she did not take umbrage or offense at that comment on the check.”