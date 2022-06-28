Vicks Pure Zzzs contains random amounts of melatonin: lawsuit

Procter & Gamble is duping consumers with higher doses of melatonin than it advertises in some of its popular Vicks Zzzs line of sleeping aids, according to a lawsuit.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based conglomerate is falsely labeling the products as containing a set amount of melatonin when in fact some products have much higher amounts of the herbal remedy, “misleading millions of consumers,” according to the suit, which is seeking class-action status in federal court in Illinois.

Consumers who ingest too much melatonin could suffer from “headaches, dizziness, nausea” and other “unpleasant/unexpected side effects,” the suit states.

The complaint, filed on behalf of an Illinois resident, Lynda Caldaron, claims that the discrepancy came to light after the products were tested in a lab which found that “the true amount of melatonin was 150% to 164% of the amount claimed.”

A lawsuit alleges that Zzzquil contains more melatonin than the packaging states. ZzzQuil

It’s not the first time the company has been sued over improper dosing allegations.

In December, a consumer complaint alleged that Vicks DayQuil cough syrup causes drowsiness and contains ingredients that are known to cause drowsiness despite making the opposite claims in its marketing.

The same law firm, Dovel & Luner, that is representing Caldaron represented the DayQuil plaintiff Jacqueline Clay, whose complaint is seeking class-action status as well in federal court in New York City.

Dovel & Luner also filed lawsuits on behalf of other plaintiffs alleging improper dosing of melatonin, including one in June against Olly Public Benefit Corp. The supplement company’s products contained 165% to 274% more melatonin than the company claimed, according to the complaint filed in federal court in Santa Monica, Calif.

Olly did not immediately respond for comment.

A separate lawsuit claims a Procter & Gamble cough syrup makes consumers drowsy when it claims not to. Bloomberg via Getty Images

“No reasonable consumer wants to buy and ingest a supplement containing a random, undisclosed amount of melatonin,” according to Caldaron’s complaint.

Procter & Gamble did not immediately respond for comment.