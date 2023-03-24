Utah enacts age limits, curfews for social media use in major crackdown

Utah became the first state in the nation to impose a curfew on social media access for children and teens as concerns mount about the danger posed by harmful content on TikTok and other platforms.

Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed off on both bills Thursday as TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew struggled through a bombshell hearing on Capitol Hill – with one analyst describing Chew’s evasive testimony as a “disaster” for the video-sharing app as it faces a potential US ban.

Under Utah’s laws, residents under 18 will need parental consent in order to create accounts on social media sites such as TikTok or Instagram.

Minors are barred from using social media between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. and parents are required to have access to their accounts.

The legislation also blocks social media companies from implementing features addictive features aimed at underage users and makes it easier for families alleging their children were harmed by the platforms to sue for damages.

“We’re no longer willing to let social media companies continue to harm the mental health of our youth,” Cox tweeted after signing off on the laws.

“Utah’s leading the way in holding social media companies accountable — and we’re not slowing down anytime soon,” Cox added.





Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed two GOP-backed bills. AP





Utah is placing an age limit on social media accounts. AP

Utah’s GOP-backed laws are some of the most restrictive implemented to date in a growing nationwide movement to protect the mental health of young users and shield them from harmful online content.

The laws faced pushback from the tech industry as well as advocacy groups such as The Electronic Frontier Foundation, which argued “the majority of young Utahns will find themselves effectively locked out of much of the web.”

Social media companies are expected to sue in an effort to block Utah’s laws before they take effect in March 2024.

“We want teens to be safe online,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement. “We’ve developed more than 30 tools to support teens and families, including tools that let parents and teens work together to limit the amount of time teens spend on Instagram, and age verification technology that helps teens have age-appropriate experiences.”

“We automatically set teens’ accounts to private when they join Instagram, and we send notifications encouraging them to take regular breaks,” the statement added.

Representatives for TikTok and Snapchat did not immediately return requests for comment.





The state is also enacting a curfew on social media use for underage users. AP

Similar legislation is under consideration in both right- and left-leaning states across the US, including Texas, Ohio and New Jersey.

Big Tech giants have faced mounting bipartisan scrutiny from lawmakers over their content moderation policies.

Harmful content on TikTok was a key focus during the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s hearing on Thursday. Chew repeatedly irritated lawmakers from both parties by dodging “yes or no” questions or providing evasive responses.

Calls have mounted for TikTok to be banned in the US due to its links to the Chinese Communist Party through its parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance.





Utah’s laws make it easier for victims to sue social media companies for damages. AP

During one powerful exchange, Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.) confronted Chew about the case of 16-year-old Chase Nasca, who died by suicide last year after allegedly being exposed to TikTok videos promoting suicide.

Nasca’s parents were in attendance at the hearing and were seen weeping as Bilirakis pilloried Chew over TikTok’s failure to crack down on the destructive videos.





Shou Zi Chew testified before House lawmakers on Thursday. AFP via Getty Images

“Mr. Chew, your company destroyed their lives,” Bilirakis said.

Chew described Nasca’s death as “devastating” and “tragic.”

“We do take these issues very seriously and we do provide resources for anybody that types in anything suicide-related,” Chew said.

With Post wires