UPPAbaby recalls 14K strollers after baby’s fingertip amputated

Childcare brand UPPAbaby is recalling a line of its premium jogging strollers due to a risk of amputating children’s fingers.

The company’s RIDGE brand jogging strollers utilized a back-wheel braking system that can severely cut or even sever a child’s finger if stuck inside.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall of approximately 14,000 products, which retail for around $600 each.

The CPSC said it received one report of a child’s fingertip being amputated.

“Our top priority at UPPAbaby is the safety of children,” the company said, announcing the recall. “We conduct extensive testing to ensure UPPAbaby products meet all global industry and regulatory standards. Despite passing all tests and meeting all standards, UPPAbaby received one report about the all-terrain RIDGE stroller.”

The company continued, “We take all product inquiries very seriously. Based on one consumer report to us, we believe the injury is likely due to consumer misuse. The RIDGE’s disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child’s fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use.”

Serial numbers of products affected by the recall begin with “1401RDGUS.”

“This recall involves all UPPAbaby all-terrain RIDGE jogging strollers, which have an extendable canopy with a mesh window and zipper pocket, disc hand brake system and an adjustable handlebar with a wrist strap,” the CPSC wrote on their official site.

The CPSC goes on to explain, “The stroller’s rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child’s fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use.”

Customers who bought a RIDGE model between October 2021 and August 2022 will receive replacement brakes for both back wheels free of charge.