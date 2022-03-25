Ukrainian President Zelensky in talks with Academy to make Oscars appearance

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been in talks with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to make a video appearance during Sunday’s broadcast of the Academy Awards, The Post has learned.

Academy officials still are debating on whether Zelensky will indeed appear briefly on the show, sources said. It’s also not clear if he would appear live or in a taped message. Sources said the debate centers on whether the Oscars should remain apolitical as the Russian invasion of Ukraine rages on.

The Academy declined to comment to The Post.

ABC, which is broadcasting the show, is said to be in favor of Zelensky, a former actor, making a statement. ABC did not return requests for comment.

Meanwhile, it’s believed that Ukranian-born actress Mila Kunis, who raised $35 million with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, for the Ukranian refugees, will make a statement during the awards show.

Zelensky has been vocal about his gratitude for Kutcher and Kunis’ efforts.

On Twitter Sunday, the leader shared a photo of himself in a Zoom meeting with the Hollywood couple.

“@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine,” he wrote.

In recent days, the Academy has been tight-lipped on whether it will weigh in on the war.

The show’s executive producer, Will Packer, told reporters during a virtual press conference on Thursday: “This is a really [momentous] time in humankind history, and we’re very aware of that. And so you don’t go into a show like this, I don’t think, and not be aware of that and not find a way to respectfully acknowledge where we are and how fortunate we are to even be able to put on this show.”