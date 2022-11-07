Tyson Foods CFO John Tyson arrested for entering stranger’s house, passing out in bed

Tyson Foods CFO John Tyson was arrested Sunday for public intoxication and trespassing after he let himself into a stranger’s house and passed out in her bed.

An arrest report says the 32-year-old scion of the Tyson meatpacking empire was found asleep at 2 a.m. Sunday in the bed of a woman who arrived home late to discover that her front door was apparently unlocked, according to local television station, KNAW Fox 24.

Police attempted to wake him up and speak with him but he was unable to verbally respond, according to the report.

Tyson was booked early Sunday and released later that evening, according to the Washington County, Arkansas, Sheriff’s Department.

Tyson is a fourth-generation member of the Tyson family. He joined the executive team in 2019 and was appointed chief financial officer in September.

He is also a member of Tyson Foods’ enterprise leadership team, reporting directly to president and CEO Donnie King, according to the company’s website.

A representative for the company told CNBC it was aware of the incident but would not comment on it, referring to it as a “personal matter.”

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

John Tyson has an undergraduate degree in economics from Harvard University and an MBA from Stanford University, according to his company bio.

He previously worked in investment banking for J.P. Morgan and as a private equity and venture capital investor.

He was being groomed for the roles of CEO and Chairman — positions his father and grandfather held at the company — according to a Wall Street Journal report when he was promoted to CFO.

The Tyson family’s interests maintain an approximate 71% voting stake IN the company, according to its latest annual filing.

His arrest comes on the heels of Beyond Meat firing its chief operating officer after his September arrest for drunkenly biting a man’s nose after a college football game in Fayetteville, Ark.