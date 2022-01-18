Twitter posts celebs’ tweets on billboards

Twitter wants to inspire the masses with a billboard ad campaign featuring tweets from celebrity athletes and entertainers who made their dreams a reality.

The tech giant on Tuesday rolled out the “manifestation” ad campaign in eight locations across the United States and Canada.

It includes old tweets from 12 athletes and celebrities including singers Demi Lovato and Megan Thee Stallion; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes; NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace; and X Factor winner Niall Horan.

The real-life tweets that were posted before they hit stardom are superimposed on images featuring the celebrities “who manifested their dreams.”

The ad campaign is part of a charitable endeavor in which Twitter will donate $1 million to nonprofits on behalf of the stars, including Boys and Girls Club, Destination Crenshaw, The 3-D Foundation, and UNICEF Canada.

“When I grow up, I want to be a more successful version of me,” Issa Rae tweeted back in 2010.

Rae eventually achieved stardom for her work on the YouTube web series Awkward Black Girl and years later on the HBO series Insecure.

“I need a team bc I promise rap gone take off for me,” Megan Thee Stallion tweeted in 2014. Four years later, her rap videos went viral on social media, leading to a bestselling studio album.

Another billboard features Matthew A. Cherry, the former football player and Oscar winner who tweeted in June 2012: “I’m gonna be nominated for an Oscar one day. Already claimin it.”

Cherry won the Academy Award for the short film Hair Love in 2020.

Lovato correctly predicted in a tweet from 2010 that “one day, I’m going to sing the national anthem at a super bowl.”

She performed the Star Spangled Banner before kickoff of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in February 2020.