Twitter offers security tips amid Russia-Ukraine invasion

Twitter responded to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began in earnest on Thursday morning with advice for users in conflict zones on how to safeguard their accounts.

The company posted a tweet thread in both English and Ukrainian on Thursday, offering tips for those in high-risk conflict regions.

Twitter is urging users to bolster account security by employing two-factor authentication, strengthening passwords, and confirming email and telephone number information.

The company is also recommending that its users disable tweet location data and avoid revealing personal information.

Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms have been criticized in years past for their responses to political and military crises abroad.

The companies have been accusing of being too slow to react to misinformation and propaganda spread by countries such as Russia, China, and Turkey.

Twitter on Wednesday said it erred when it deleted about a dozen accounts that were posting information about Russian military movements.

The company denied that the deletions were the result of a coordinated bot campaign or mass reporting by other users.

“We’ve been proactively monitoring for emerging narratives that are violative of our policies, and, in this instance, we took enforcement action on a number of accounts in error,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

Twitter is encouraging its users to adopt two-factor authentication as well as to bolster password strength. NurPhoto via Getty Images

“We’re expeditiously reviewing these actions and have already proactively reinstated access to a number of affected accounts.”

Reuters contributed to this report.