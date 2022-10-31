Twitter employees pushed to ‘work 24/7’ as layoffs loom: report

Twitter employees are reportedly being told to “work 24/7” to complete Elon Musk’s first pet project at the social media company by the end of the week — or potentially lose their jobs.

In one of his first acts since completing his Twitter takeover last week, Musk has ordered an overhaul of the site’s user verification process.

Musk reportedly plans to charge users $20 per month to secure their verified check marks through a rejiggered “Twitter Blue” premium subscription.

“Multiple teams” at Twitter were tapped to work on the changes to “Twitter Blue,” which previously cost $4.99. Musk acknowledged in a tweet Sunday that verification was “being revamped right now.”

“This is the change that Elon has requested and it has to go out by 04 Nov,” an internal message to Twitter employees said, according to Insider. “This should be the most critical work we do this week. The expectation is literally to work 24/7 to get this out. Every function in the company is doing the same.”

The company has set a Friday deadline for the work to be completed, the outlet reported. Internal messages showed Twitter is planning to conduct “hand-off” meetings every 12 hours to coordinate the project between shifts.

One source told Insider that the project has sparked anxiety about job security as Twitter braces for what is expected to be a round of sweeping layoffs on Musk’s watch.

“This is it,” the source told Insider about the mood inside Twitter. “Your job is on the line.”

The Verge, which first reported on Musk’s plans for the subscription service, said employees were told they had until Monday, Nov. 7 to complete the feature or be fired.

The outlet noted Twitter’s current plan would require verified users to subscribe to the $20-per-month service within 90 days of its launch or they will lose their verified badges.

Twitter is widely expected to start laying off employees this week as Musk and his team of advisers seek to cut costs at the embattled social media firm. The initial round of layoffs is expected to impact 25% of Twitter’s 7,500-person workforce, according to The Washington Post.

The looming cuts have sparked fears among some Twitter workers that Musk will order a round of pink slips just before lucrative equity grants are due to vest on Tuesday. Musk personally denied a New York Times report on the subject, describing it as “false.”