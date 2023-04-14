TV news anchor Lesley Swick Van Ness, 42, dies while vacationing

A news anchor at an NBC affiliate in Illinois died after she fell ill and was hospitalized while vacationing with her husband and their two young sons in Florida.

Lesley Swick Van Ness, who worked as an anchor for WGEM-TV as well as an executive for its corporate parent, Gray Television, was pronounced dead on Monday in Naples, Fla.

“In the eyes of a small community she was a celebrity,” Tom and Neat Brower wrote in response to an online obituary.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we share some devastating news with you,” Jennifer Dale, the vice president of recruiting at Gray Television, said in a statement that was posted on Muddy River News.

“Lesley Van Ness, who we have been so fortunate to have as part of the Gray family, passed away this (Monday) morning.”

Dale continued: “Lesley had been on vacation with her beautiful family in Florida when she fell ill and was hospitalized last Thursday.”

“Lesley and her husband Tom have two precious young boys,” the statement read.

“Please keep all of them in your prayers. We will keep everyone posted on arrangements.”

Van Ness’ colleagues remembered her as a force to be reckoned with.





Lesley Swick Van Ness, 42, died while vacationing in Florida with her husband and their two children, according to her employer, Gray Television.

”She was a powerful personality,” Matt Schmidt, an anchor at WGEM-TV from 2007 until 2014, told the news station.

“She could walk into the newsroom and instantly take over. She just had a commanding presence about her.”

Schmidt added: “Sitting on the news desk was an awesome experience.”

“She wasn’t afraid to do the dirty work and wasn’t afraid to work the extra hour, especially if it was something that was really impacting the community,” said WGEM-TV meteorologist Brian Inman.





Van Ness is seen with her husband Tom at the top of the Empire State Building in this undated photo. lesley.swick/Facebook

Van Ness, a graduate of Illinois State University, began her career as a reporter at WGEM-TV, the NBC local affiliate in Quincy, Ill., in 2003, according to her LinkedIn page.

In 2006, she transitioned to a weekend anchor position. Two years later, she was anchoring the weekday editions of the evening and late night newscasts.

Van Ness then moved over to the corporate side of the business. In 2016, she was named talent acquisition specialist for Quincy Media.





Van Ness was remembered by her colleagues as a consummate professional. Lesley_WGEM/Twitter





Van Ness began her career as a reporter for NBC affiliate WGEM-TV in Quincy, Ill.

“Family priorities changed and I jumped at the chance to become Quincy Media’s first corporate recruiter from 2016 to 2021,” Van Ness wrote on her LinkedIn page.

In 2021, Gray Television acquired Quincy Media — giving the newly merged entity a network of local television stations in 113 markets.

Van Ness’s funeral will take place at St. John’s Anglican Parish in Quincy at 10 a.m. on Monday.





“When I think of Leslie I bring up memories of a beautiful child swimming in the Hamilton swimming pool,” Tom and Neat Brower wrote in their heartfelt message.

“She did her job with integrity,” they wrote.

“Lesley will always hold a place in our hearts.”