Toys R Us reopens in Macy’s stores in 9 states, more ‘coming soon’

Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy store, is officially back inside Macy’s locations in 9 states, with more “coming soon.”

The retailer did a Christmas in July-type announcement, saying all locations will be complete by Oct. 15, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Current locations are in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Illinois, Nevada, Louisiana, New York, Maryland and Missouri, according to the Macy’s website. The additional locations opening soon across the country are listed as well.

The in-store shops range from 1,000 square feet up to 10,000 square feet. Larger locations dubbed “flagship locations” will be in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco.

Macy’s said stores could add another 500 to 3,000 square feet during the holiday season to offer “an even wider assortment of products.”

The toy company returned to Macy’s after being acquired by WHP Global in March 2021.

A view of Macy’s Toys “R” Us in Jersey City, NJ. The store is open in Macy’s locations in nine states. Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.

Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.

The deal came after Toys R Us shuttered its last two remaining stores in New Jersey and Texas in January 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both locations opened in late 2019 and were the only Toys R Us stores in the country following the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in 2017 and its US and UK store closures in 2018.

Since last August, Macy’s customers shopped the Toys R Us assortment of products exclusively online prior to the store’s openings.

Larger locations dubbed “flagship locations” will be in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco. Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.

“In Macy’s reported earnings for the first quarter of 2022, toy sales were 15x higher than the comparable period prior to the Toys’R’Us partnership,” a Macy’s statement reads.

Fox Business’ Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.