Toyota is dedicating $35 billion into its electric vehicle segment to catch up to its global competing automakers in the race to make greener cars. Toyota announced an investment of 4 Trillion yen into developing EVs between 2022 and 2030 to take on the mounting challenge from Tesla, General Motors and Volkswagen.

Much of this funding will go towards developing the battery with the rest of it going towards Technology. This is in addition to the $13 billion previously announced.

At this time, Toyota only sells a few thousand battery electric vehicles annually. With their new goal to release 30 new models by 2030, the company hopes to be selling 3.5 million annually. In the six months that ended in September 2021, sales of EVs amounted to 28% of the total sales but battery-powered electric cars were just 0.1% of that.

While originally the company had planned to go carbon neutral by 2050, the new goal aims for 2035. This is an indication to the massive demand for EVs in the market. The company is neck to neck with other automakers who have made similar pledges such as Mercedes, General Motors, and Volkswagen. EVs are now generating interest in some of the biggest auto markets in Asia and the race to capture it has begun.