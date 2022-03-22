Tips at restaurants, beauty parlors and coffee shops decline as inflation rises

Inflation is taking a bite out of tipping.

During the height of the pandemic, consumers were exceptionally generous to service workers — handing out bigger tips that totaled as much as 30% of the total to delivery and restaurant workers, taxi drivers, manicurists and others.

But as COVID-19 recedes and rising prices settle in, tipping is taking a hit, according to new data from point of sale provider, Square. The latest US inflation rate hit 7.9% — the highest in 40 years — underlining just how much prices have risen over the past year.

Those rising prices look to be hitting tips: The beauty industry has seen tips decline to 24.9% of the tape total from 25.4%. And tips at quick-service restaurants — a category that includes cafes and coffee shops — declined to 15.2% in February from 17.2% in March 2021, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Still, consumers are not scrimping on servers at sit-down restaurants — yet.

Square’s data shows that tips on average at sit-down restaurants rose to 21.2% from 20.6% from March 2021 to February.

Data from point-of-sale service Square show tips have declined since as the pandemic wanes and inflation rises. Bloomberg via Getty Images

“There’s been no decline in our tips,” Zane Tankel, chief executive of Apple Metro, which operates 34 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bars in the New York Metro area, told The Post. “If anything, our tips are better than they were pre-COVID.”

Ditto for burger joint Schnipper’s, which runs two eateries in Manhattan. They’re mostly self-service.

Schnipper’s installed new point-of sale-technology during the pandemic that allows customers to leave a gratuity on a card transaction for the first time.

“The tipping is extraordinary,” said co-owner Andrew Schnipper. “Our cashiers are earning $40 and $50 an hour since we installed the technology.”

The cashiers, who ring customers up, wipe down tables and bring food to a table may get a 10% tip on an order of $15 or $20, “but it adds up at our high volumes,” Schnipper said.