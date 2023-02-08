Tina Fey, David Simon call on MSNBC to end writer’s logjam

Unionized writers for all of MSNBC’s programs got support Wednesday from Hollywood heavyweights in their stalled battle for a contract.

Tina Fey, David Simon, Adam McCay and Lily Wachowski were among more than 400 members of the Writers Guild of America that signed a petition sent to the left-leaning network Wednesday, demanding the company treat their colleagues “fairly” for the work they do.

In 2021, MSNBC staff voted to join the union, which reps roughly 300 workers who write and produce programs that include “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski’s “Morning Joe” and Joy Reid’s “The Reid Out.”

Negotiations have languished for more than a year as they seek pay raises and decry the long hours.

“We call on management to recognize the contributions of the Guild-represented employees at MSNBC by agreeing to a fair contract that includes the pay and protections they deserve,” the letter said.

A spokesman for The Writers Guild of America East, the branch that covers the MSNBC workers, said there are a “number of issues” that are stalling negotiations, including protections against overwork, which includes long days, long weeks and unpaid standby time.





Former SNL head writer and “30 Rock” creator Tina Fey is backing the MSNBC union. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

He added that their isn’t adequate pay for certain job titles, or raises and there are not “realistic expectations about working from home.”

The unionized staff also work on shows that run on the Peacock streaming service, owned by NBC Universal.

“They are fully dedicated to the important work they do for NBCU and they deserve to be paid – and treated – fairly,” the Writers Guild letter said. “When they work long hours or long weeks, when they work night hours or stand by ready to write and produce on a moment’s notice, when they perform the duties of people at higher pay grades, they deserve extra pay.”

The letter, was inked by some of Tinseltown’s most powerful scribes, like “30 Rock’s” Fey, “The Wire’s” David Simon, Lily Wachowski, the writer and director of “The Matrix” franchise, and McCay, director and writer of the political satire, “Don’t Look Up.”





Producer / director Lilly Wachowski, who is known for the “Matrix” franchise, signed the Guild’s petition for the MSNBC union.

MSNBC writers, producers and editorial staff are fighting for better pay and more manageable work hours, among other things. Alamy Stock Photo

Reps for MSNBC and NBCU did not return requests for comment.

Lowell Peterson, executive director of the Writers Guild of America, East added: “We are proud to represent the people who write comedies, dramas, and news for NBCU. We will keep fighting at the bargaining table for a contract that addresses the very real needs and aspirations of our folks at MSNBC. We are one union.”