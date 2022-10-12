TikTok wants to open warehouses near Amazon to expand e-retail business

TikTok wants to horn in on Amazon’s e-commerce business by opening warehouses in the online retailer’s hometown and deliver products to its devoted fans, according to job postings by the social media company on LinkedIn and its portal.

The Chinese-owned company, which has about 80 million active users in the US, already sells items from content creators and merchants through its “TikTok Shop” in select markets, including the UK and Indonesia.

It now wants to broaden its footprint to Seattle, where Amazon is headquartered, and Los Angeles.

The company is hiring for business solutions and merchant development as well as logistics solutions personnel for its Global Fulfillment Center operations in the West Coast cities, according to job listings it posted on LinkedIn.

TikTok Shop, available in select Southeast Asia and UK markets, enables merchants, brands and creators to showcase and sell products directly on TikTok. Tiktok

The main responsibilities would be to “build the new fulfillment service from scratch” and be “responsible for the business development of fulfillment service of TikTok e-commerce logistics in the US.”

“By providing warehousing, delivery, and customer service returns, our mission is to help sellers improve their operational capability and efficiency, provide buyers a satisfying shopping experience and ensure fast and sustainable growth of TikTok Shop,” the company said in a job posting.

TikTok is looking to create a new logistics and warehousing network in the US. Tiktok/Linkedin

The video-sharing site already has a partnership with Shopify to enable shopping.

“We’re focused on providing a valuable shopping experience in countries where TikTok Shop is currently offered across Southeast Asia and the UK, which includes providing merchants with a range of product features and delivery options,” a TikTok spokesperson said about the company’s overarching goals for its e-commerce operations in its current markets.