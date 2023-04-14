TikTok video shares bizarre method on how to ‘discreetly’ drink Bud Light

A bizarre TikTok video that instructs Bud Light drinkers on how to “discreetly” down a six pack has gone viral — advising viewers to boil down the embattled beer and convert it into an espresso-like drink.

Robb Marroco — who posted the video as the controversy over Bud Light’s transgender spokesperson Dylan Mulvaney continues to rage — asked viewers if “you wanna know how to drink six beers in one shot?”

He then took a six-pack of Bud Light and poured it into a large saucepan, where he boiled the liquid until it became a sticky paste.

Marroco scraped the hardened remnants from the bottom of the pan, threw them into a coffee grinder, then tamped the grounds into a portafilter and pulled a shot of “Budlightspresso.”

“She’s as black as night,” Marroco said before rearing back and slamming his concoction from a tiny, white espresso cup.

Marroco then begins to screw up his eyes, wince and cough in disgust, barely able to keep himself from spitting out his creation before the video clip ends.

The TikTok post went viral, amassing hundreds of thousands of likes, more than 38,000 shares, and over 6,000 comments.

Beer drinkers have been shunning Bud Light in recent days after the Anheuser-Busch-owned brand tapped Mulvaney to serve as a pitchwoman.

Mulvaney, who has amassed a following of more than 10 million social media users on TikTok and other platforms, was featured in an ad campaign promoting Bud Light.

But the partnership sparked backlash from the likes of Ted Nugent, who said it was “the epitome of cultural deprivation.”





Robb Marroco posted a video on TikTok asking viewers if “you wanna know how to drink six beers in one shot?” TikTok / @robbsfilms





He took Bud Light beer and poured it into a large saucepan, where he boiled the liquid until it became a sticky paste. TikTok / @robbsfilms





Marroco then gathered the hardened remnants and put them into a coffee bean grinder in order to make a shot of “Budlightspresso.” TikTok / @robbsfilms





The image shows what remains of Bud Light after it is boiled. TikTok / @robbsfilms

Kid Rock posted a viral video on social media showing him shooting Bud Light cans with an assault rifle while country star Travis Tritt called for a boycott of Anheuser-Busch products.

The backlash has also reportedly sparked concern from beer distributors that the controversy could hurt beer sales.





Marroco takes a sip of his creation, the “BudLightspresso.” TikTok / @robbsfilms





Upon sipping his creation, Marroco’s facial expression suggests that the taste of the “Budlightspresso” left something to be desired. TikTok / @robbsfilms

Squabbles have broken out at bars and distributors are canceling events featuring the iconic Budweiser Clydesdale horses.

Anheuser-Busch has also seen its market capitalization dip by some $5 billion since the Mulvaney ad campaign was unveiled.





Bud Light has come under fire for its marketing and branding deal with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The Megyn Kelly Show

The 26-year-old Mulvaney is also a pitchwoman for the Kate Spade fashion brand, which has also been criticized by conservatives.

Mulvaney recently posted a TikTok clip showing her shopping at a Kate Spade retail location in New York’s Rockefeller Center.

The influencer is reported to have earned more than $1 million promoting products such as Ulta Beauty, Haus Labs, Crest, InstaCart, and CeraVe.