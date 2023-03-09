‘Tiger King’ producers taking on Bored Ape Yacht Club?

Crypto and NFT insiders are getting interview requests for a new documentary about Bored Ape Yacht Club — and they’re being told the upcoming movie is being made by the producers behind “Tiger King,” sources told On The Money.

It’s unclear when the documentary about BAYC — a prominent producer of so-called NFTs, or non-fungible tokens that have sold for astronomical sums — will be released. However, crypto insiders say they’re getting emails indicating that it’s actively being filmed.

“This is the final nail in the NFT coffin — a sign that the crypto craze is officially over,” one crypto skeptic said.

Multiple filmmakers are evidently ready to cash in on crypto chaos. One insider told On The Money another is working on a documentary about the Crypto Punks NFT shop. Netflix also has commissioned a documentary about a couple involved in a crypto heist.





Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs REUTERS

Meanwhile, some crypto enthusiasts fear the Bored Apes documentary will encourage yet more bad behavior.

While Bored Apes is most famous for its overpriced NFTs — at its apex a collection of 107 NFTs sold for $24.4 million — more recently it has come under scrutiny for alleged racist imagery and alleged “neo-Nazi dog-whistles.”

Bored Apes even has an FTX tie: Sam Bankman-Fried through Alameda Research invested an estimated $50 million in Yuga Labs.

“They’re following the Bored Apes scandal because they want it to get as crazy as possible,” a crypto source who got an interview request told The Post. “They want this to become theatrical, and they want to make lots of money.”





Joe Exotic of “Tiger King” fame Netflix US/AFP via Getty Images

Tiger King was produced by Goode Films; a spokesperson for Goode Films did not return a request for comment.

“Tiger King” had 34 million viewers in the first 10 days of its release and more than 64 million viewers in total according to a more recent estimate. Its sequel, “Tiger King 2” debuted at No. 2 on Netflix’s most watched list.

Despite the massive success of Tiger King, the filmmakers were criticized for giving a platform to Joe Exotic, who was dubbed “the Charles Manson of animal cruelty.”

“’Tiger King’ wasn’t ethical — they told people, ‘Act crazy and be famous,’” Todd Fine told The Post. “I don’t want big producers and corporation to let this stuff go on just to get more footage… Nazism isn’t a joke.”