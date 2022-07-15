This man moved into a Home Depot shed after being in debt

A Georgia couple gave up a 2,000-square-foot home for an 860-square-foot Home Depot shed.

Nick Lucido and his wife, Meghan, found themselves in financial trouble and unable to pay their mortgage, which forced them to sell their home in the town of Cumming.

In March 2020, at the stateside onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Lucidos purchased a plot of land spanning 8.46 acres for $40,000.

“We saw a two-story shed in the Home Depot parking lot, and said ‘I think we could make that work.’ “

From there, they purchased the shed and starting slowly working to turn it into a home.

According to Nick, they lived in a camper van until the shed was ready for use.

They revealed, in an Instagram post, that this unusual move led them to being debt-free, paying off $82,000 in nine months.

In a now-viral TikTok video, with nearly 2 million views, Nick showed off the shed house.

“If you go to any Home Depot, at least in the southeast, you go inside of their parking lot, you’ll typically see sheds … this right here is actually a tiny home, Tuff shed from Home Depot, two stories, 860 square feet, one-bedroom, full kitchen, full living room, the porch, then of course we got a chicken coop back there … a deck with our above-ground pool and a trampoline for the little one, of course.”

Many of Nick’s followers were curious to know where their son slept.

The TikToker decided to do a full interior house tour, where he showed viewers his son’s crib in the sole bedroom.

The home spans 860 square feet. TikTok

The entryway into the main living space. TikTok

The kitchen and living room area. TikTok

The bedroom going into the bathroom. TikTok

The laundry area and walk-in closet. TikTok

He resumed to show off the rest of the bedroom, which included a full washer/dryer area in one closet along with a full walk-in closet for their wardrobe and a shower.

“You’re living my dream. I wanna see the chickens,” one follower said.

“Give me land over a mansion any day,” another commented.

And the good news?

After being debt-free and saving up some money, they were able to flip the shed they had bought on the great piece of land, ultimately selling it in December for $312,000.

Nicholas and Meghan Lucido with their son. Facebook/Meghan Lucido

Recently, Nicholas took to TikTok to reveal their new home.

The caption read: “A lot has changed. Good thing for a crazy market and people’s love for tiny homes! We just completed this build.”

The Lucidos’ new house, dubbed “the farmhouse,” is an actual structure being built from the ground up on their new land.

Painted white, the two-story home features an open porch, with what appears to be on a good amount of land as well — perfect for their growing family.