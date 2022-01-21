Tesla worker dies after collapsing at California plant

An employee at a Tesla factory in Fremont, California, reportedly died this week while working on a production line.

The worker died Wednesday after collapsing during a shift on the facility’s powertrain line. Tesla reported the incident to authorities, and the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health confirmed it was aware.

“Cal/OSHA is gathering more information to determine the work-relatedness of this event and whether to conduct an inspection,” a spokesperson for the agency told the Mercury News.

First responders arrived at the factory just before 6 a.m. local time, a Fremont Fire Department told the newspaper. Firefighters on site initially determined the situation was “a medical emergency and said there was no machinery involved.”

The worker, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Tesla representatives did not immediately return a request for comment.

Firefighters said no machinery was involved in the worker’s death. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

More than 10,000 employees work at the Tesla factory in Fremont, according to the electric vehicle maker’s website. Tesla acquired the facility in 2010.

The worker’s death came weeks after a separate incident at the Fremont plant. Tesla employee Anthony Solima was arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed a coworker, Lee Brasier, following a workplace dispute.