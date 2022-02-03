Tesla recalling over 817K vehicles to fix seatbelt reminder failure

Tesla will recall 817,143 vehicles because their seatbelt reminder chimes may not activate as programmed, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Thursday. It is the second recall notice issued for Teslas this week.

According to the documents posted to the NHTSA website, the chime may not activate when a driver starts the car in a specific circumstance where “the chime was interrupted in the preceding drive cycle and the seat belt was not buckled subsequent to that interruption (e.g., the driver exited the vehicle in the preceding drive cycle while the chime was active and later returned to the vehicle, creating a new drive cycle).”

Even in this instance, a visual reminder is displayed on the instrument cluster and the chime will activate if the vehicle reaches 13.7 mph with an unbelted driver.

The recall affects the 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2022 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X and will be addressed through an over-the-air software update that will not require owners to physically bring their vehicles into a service center for the repair.

The seatbelt chime in some Tesla models may not activate when a driver starts the car, according to federal regulators. San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

On Tuesday, NHTSA posted notice that Tesla was recalling approximately 54,000 vehicles equipped with a beta test version of its Full Self-Driving partially automated driving system, which had been programmed to roll through stop signs at low speeds when it deemed safe, a practice that violates laws in every US state.