Target recalls Pillowfort children’s weighted blankets after 2 deaths

Target said Thursday it has recalled about 204,000 Pillowfort weighted blankets for children after receiving reports of two fatalities.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl reportedly became entrapped in the cover of the weighted blanket and died due to asphyxia in April 2022.

Target said it was in the process of alerting consumers and urging them to return the product for a full refund.

The retailer exclusively sold the recalled products at brick-and-mortar stores nationwide and on its website from December 2018 through September 2022.