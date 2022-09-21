Take-Two Interactive says hacker accessed 2K Games unit

Take-Two Interactive Software said on Wednesday that a hacker had gained access to the help desk platform of its unit 2K Games and sent a malicious link to certain customers.

The news comes days after the gaming major confirmed that early footage of “Grand Theft Auto VI” – the next installment of the best-selling videogame – was leaked by a hacker in what could be one of the biggest gaming leaks.

Take-Two declined to comment on whether the cyber incidents were related.

The company urged users not to open any mails or click on any links received from 2K Games Support account and to reset passwords in case they had already clicked on the link.

The support account of 2K Games – the studio behind hit titles such as “NBA 2K” and “Borderlands” – will remain offline while it continues to address the issue, Take-Two said.

“We will issue a notice when you can resume interacting with official 2K help desk emails,” it added.