Suncorp introduces ‘Gender Affirmation Leave’

An Australian banking and insurance company is spearheading inclusivity in the workplace by granting new leave entitlements to employees wishing to undergo gender affirmation.

Financial services firm Suncorp has introduced “Gender Affirmation Leave” which grants workers going through gender transition six weeks of paid leave and up to 12 months unpaid leave.

Staff participating in medical, legal and social affirmations will be supported under the scheme with Suncorp acknowledging transition looks different for every individual.

Additionally, it will allow eligible employees to take time off to tell their families and friends about the change, adopt a style of presentation that aligns with their identity, undergo gender affirmation surgery and book appointments to legally change their name and pronouns on documents.

Since the announcement, employees have welcomed the move with one member, Vera Dawson, applauding the company for its initiative.





Suncorp is introducing “gender affirmation leave” to employees for up to a year. Getty Images





Employees undergoing gender transition would be entitled to six weeks paid leave and up to 12 months of unpaid leave. Getty Images

Ms Dawson, who underwent her own gender affirmation, said the new leave entitlements will help staff feel more comfortable and supported when revealing their true identity.

“Seeing that Suncorp has this kind of leave entitlement definitely has an impact on how new-starters view, trust, and feel supported by their employer,” she said.

Recalling her own experience, the Suncorp employee said the gender affirmation process isn’t always easy and contains aspects that require ongoing appointments and significant wait periods.

“People like me now have the freedom and the support of the organisation to make the appointments they need, and it’s just going to make things so much more painless for them,” she said.

Meanwhile the Chair of Suncorp’s LGBTIQA+ community Amplify, Olivia Sinden, hopes the move will encourage other companies to introduce the leave entitlement to their employees to help combat larger issues.





Employees have applauded the company for the new benefit. Getty Images/iStockphoto

“Many of the changes required by people affirming their gender take multiple appointments, the majority of which are only available during standard working hours Monday to Friday,” she said.

“On top of this, the unemployment rate among the gender diverse populations is over triple the Australian average, so re-entering the workforce has not always been an easy undertaking for this community.”

Suncorp joins bank ANZ, supermarket giant Coles, media companies ABC and SBS and insurance company Allianz in introducing the leave entitlement.

The latest initiative adds to the insurance company’s long-standing flexibility, inclusion and diversity plan which delivers a number of benefits for its 13,000 plus members of staff.

It also comes as the company boasts 46 per cent of senior positions filled by female staff while 12.5 per cent of the workforce is made up of employees aged 55 and over.