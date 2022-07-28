Subway superfan gets free subs for life after getting footlong tattoo

Subway is giving out free sandwiches for life to a Colorado man who declared his allegiance to the brand by getting a footlong tattoo of its new “Subway Series” logo across his back.

James Kunz of Fort Collins, Colo. went under the needle and got a 12″ by 12″ tattoo featuring Subway’s latest promotion, earning him the privilege of being able to walk into any Subway shop and order a free sub for the rest of his life.

The sandwich chain also gave eight other loyal customers free subs for a year after they received a 3″ by 3″ tattoo showing the same logo.

The lucky fans were inked by DJ Tambe, the two-time winner of “Master Champion,” the tattoo artist reality television series.

Last week, Subway announced that it would invite fans to a block party in Las Vegas on Wednesday, where nine people will be eligible to have DJ Tambe or someone from his team draw a tattoo of the Subway Series logo.

Kunz agreed to get a footlong tattoo of the logo across his back — earning himself free subs for life.
The person who get the footlong tattoo will have received a one-time payment of $50,000 worth of gift cards. The others were slated to get a $372 gift card for the month and $4,380 for the year.

Subway ended up giving the other eight winners the $4,380 gift cards for the year.

Earlier this month, Subway gave away a million six-inch sandwiches to celebrate the launch of its revamped Subway Series menu.

Subway offered the perk as part of a promotion touting its revamped menu.
Subway billed the new menu as the “most significant menu update in its nearly 60-year history.” 

The 12 new creations – which are divided into the categories of Cheesesteaks, Italianos, Chicken and Clubs – have been given names such as “The Great Garlic”, “Bella Mozza” and “The Outlaw.” 