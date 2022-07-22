Subway offers free sandwiches for life for fans who get footlong tattoo

Subway will give away free sandwiches for life for anyone who agrees to get a footlong tattoo of a logo of its new Subway Series promotion.

Fans of the sandwich chain are invited to a block party in Las Vegas on Wednesday, where nine people will be eligible to have DJ Tambe, a two-time winner of the “Ink Master” reality television series, or someone from his team draw a tattoo of the Subway Series logo.

Anyone who agrees to get a tattoo of a 12″ by 12″ tattoo of the logo on their sternum or back will receive free sandwiches for life.

A 2″ by 2″ tattoo on their wrist, bicep, or foot earns them free subs for a month. A 3″ by 3″ tattoo on their shoulder blade, forearm, or calf will win free sandwiches for a year.

During the six-hour block party, Subway will offer one 12″ by 12″ tattoo, and a combined maximum of eight 3″ by 3″ or 2″ by 2″ tattoos.

The person who get the footlong tattoo will receive $50,000 worth of gift cards every year. The others will receive a $372 gift card for the month and $4,380 for the year.

On Wednesday, Subway will host a block party inviting nine people to get a tattoo of its Subway Series logo.
Subway

The offer is eligible to adults over the age of 21. Tattoos will be made on a first-come, first-serve, and walk-in only basis.

“Tattoos hold a special meaning for my customers, they come to me to celebrate the things they love the most or to commemorate a major moment in their lives,” DJ Tambe said.

Earlier this month, Subway gave away a million free sandwiches as part of a promotion for its revamped Subway Series menu.
Subway

“Whether that’s the first time trying the Subway Series, or simply eternal love for Subway, I’m here to make that a permanent part of their lives and something to showcase.”

Anyone attending the block party who is unwilling to get inked will be able to enjoy a free, six-inch sub from the Subway Series menu.

