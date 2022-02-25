Stock futures lower, oil below $100 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies

US stock futures opened modestly higher Friday even amidst war in Ukraine as investors nervously eyed what would come next in the European conflict.

For now, they appear to see a green light to dip into risker assets, like stocks, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 0.7% just after opening bell — up nearly 230 points.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq also opened slightly higher, while the broad-based S&P 500 index gained more than 0.5% at the open.

The US benchmark for oil prices was trading relatively flat at $93.28 – a positive sign for now as experts warn the Ukraine-Russia conflict could eventually spark a global energy crisis.

“There’s chaos on the ground, but there’s clarity on sanctions, and I think that’s where the market is taking some comfort,” said Jeff Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab, told CNBC.

Stocks rose modestly Thursday in an orderly direction after a wild day of swings on Thursdsay.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted more than 700 points after the opening bell, only to stage a surprising comeback and turn slightly positive by the closing bell. The Nasdaq rose more than 3% and the S&P 500 increased about 1.5% after starting lower.

Investors appeared to react positively after economic sanctions targeting Russia were less severe than some expected. AFP via Getty Images

Investors appeared to react positively to the latest raft of sanctions implemented by the US, Europe and allies around the world, which targeted Russia’s financial institutions and state-sponsored businesses but were seen as less severe than some market onlookers had feared.

Notably, the sanctions did not sever Russia’s access to the SWIFT international banking system – a step that economic analysts have warned would reverberate through the global economy – nor did they impact Russia’s energy sector.

Ukrainian cities and military bases are under heavy bombardment ZUMA24.com

“It is too early to assume that the sanctions will force Russia to back down, or that any other nation will not get involved,” Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group, told Reuters. “Thus, we prefer to treat yesterday’s recovery in risk assets as a corrective rebound and we see decent chances for another leg south.”

Energy analysts say the price of oil could surge well beyond $100 per barrel in the coming weeks in the event of a prolonged conflict in Ukraine. Experts told The Post that US gas prices could reach $5 per gallon if Russia moves to curb oil exports in response to international sanctions.

Investors are also watching closely to see how the Russia-Ukraine conflict and impact of economic sanctions will affect the Federal Reserve’s plans to fight inflation. The central bank is expected to raise interest rates in March for the first time in three years.

Russian military forces are advancing on Ukraine’s capital. REUTERS

The cryptocurrency market made a major rebound after initially trading off on the geopolitical crisis. Bitcoin was up more than 11% to $39,256, while Ethereum rose about 14% and Solana spiked 13%.

Overseas markets also ticked higher in Friday trading.

The FTSE 100 in London rose more than 2%, while the CAC 40 in Paris increased about 1.9%. Russian stocks increased more than 10%, one day after experiencing one of the most significant market crashes in the country’s history.

