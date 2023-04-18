Southwest Airlines briefly grounds all flights due to ‘technical errors’

Southwest Airlines says that it briefly grounded flights nationwide due to “technical errors” as angry passengers blasted the company for delays on Tuesday — a repeat of the disastrous meltdown suffered by the carrier during the Christmas holiday.

“We have had to implement a ground stop as a result of intermittent issues that were experienced, and we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible,” a Southwest Airlines spokesperson tweeted on Tuesday in response to an angry customer who said they were “sitting in a plane waiting for computers to come back.”

“I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we’ll be here for you if you need any assistance.”

“Once again sitting on a flight and being delayed. What is wrong with your leadership?? Isn’t time for a change and a new CEO,” one angry flier tweeted.

Another flier wrote: “Sitting on the tarmac because @SouthwestAir has fumbled operations yet again. So much for making it to work on time this morning.”





Southwest Airlines briefly grounded flights nationwide due to a technical glitch. AP

Another customer tweeted: “Any idea of when we can get off of flight 1924 in SJC? Can’t pull into a gate due to crashed computer system.”