Snickers maker apologizes to China for suggesting Taiwan is a country

The US-based candy giant that makes Snickers apologized to China on Friday for suggesting in an advertisement that Taiwan is a country.

Mars Wrigley had just launched a limited edition Snickers bar in the country and advised that the chocolate bar was only available in the countries of South Korea, Malaysia, and Taiwan, according to a Reuters report.

The statement went viral on Chinese social media platforms, including Weibo.

Mars Wrigley then published an apology and said it had revised the language in its ad, according to the report.

Mars Wrigley issued an apology to China for referring to Taiwan as a country in an ad. BLOOMBERG NEWS

The controversy comes on the heels of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the tiny island this week and China’s visceral reaction to the visit, including sanctioning the speaker and setting off military exercises.

Beijing also said Friday that is canceling or suspending talks with the US on various issues, including climate change and military relations because of the Speaker’s trip.