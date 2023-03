SL Green’s massive One Madison Avenue redevelopment has scored another tenant. Global cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks took 28,903 square feet on the entire 26th floor.

The deal brings the 1.4 million square-foot tower to 59 percent leased. It’s set to be completed in October, five weeks ahead of the original schedule.





SL Green has added cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks as a tenant at One Madison Ave. Getty Images

The tower previously signed up IBM and Franklin Templeton. The complex project added more than 500,000 square feet of new construction to the original structure.