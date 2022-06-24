Sheryl Sandberg says Roe V. Wade reversal is a ‘huge setback’

Outgoing Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg slammed the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion at the federal level – calling it a “huge setback” for the United States.

Sandberg, 52, decried the situation in a lengthy Instagram post shortly after the nation’s top court voted to uphold a Mississippi law banning the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy – effectively allowing states to set their own policy on abortions.

“I never thought my mom’s past would become my daughters’ futures,” Sandberg wrote. “I cannot believe that I’m going to send my three daughters to college with fewer rights than I had.”

“It threatens to undo the progress women have made in the workplace and to strip women of economic power,” Sandberg said. “It will make it harder for women to achieve their dreams. And it will disproportionately impact women with the fewest resources.”

Sandberg’s company did not immediately return a request for comment on the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Get The Post’s latest updates following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Sheryl Sandberg is Meta’s COO. Instagram/@sherylsandberg

When a leaked draft opinion in May revealed the Supreme Court was prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, Sandberg penned a separate lengthy post describing the revelation as “a scary day for women all across our country.”

The longtime Facebook executive added that the ruling “jeopardizes the health and the lives of millions of girls and women across the country.”

Protests broke out shortly after the Supreme Court’s ruling was announced. James Keivom

Sandberg announced earlier this month that she would leave Meta, where she had long served as CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s second-in-command. The billionaire executive noted that she planned to focus on philanthropy and her family once her exit becomes official later this year.

A well-known feminist, Sandberg gained a following as an advocate for the advancement of women in the workplace and combating gender inequality with the publication of her book “Lean In.”

Sheryl Sandberg slammed the Supreme Court’s decision in a lengthy Instagram post. AFP via Getty Images

Sandberg’s exit from Meta followed a report alleging she had twice pressured the British tabloid Daily Mail to spike potentially damaging stories about her then-boyfriend, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick. The stories purportedly would have revealed that one of Kotick’s ex-girlfriends had obtained a temporary restraining order against him in 2014.