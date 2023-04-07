Sherry-Lehmann still closed despite plans to re-open

Reps for Sherry-Lehmann, the embattled, 90-year-old high-end wine store, told my colleague Lisa Fickenscher last week that they were “excited” they would reopen the shuttered shop on Tuesday.

But as of Friday, a window sign touted only, “Grand reopening coming soon!”

As Fickenscher first reported, the venerable vino vendor was shut down by the State Liquor Authority last month after its liquor license expired.

She earlier revealed that Sherry-Lehmann was delinquent on taxes, owed multiple creditors and couldn’t fill its shelves.





Sherry Lehmann at 505 Park Ave is still not open. Robert Miller





Sherry-Lehmann was expected to open earlier this week. Jane Hershey Cuozzo

It was a sad turn since the time when former owners the Aaron family made it the classiest wine merchant in the US, a few of whose awesome vintages proudly remain in Realty Check’s own small cellar.

The current owners did renew the license on March 22.

But when or if the place will be back is anyone’s guess.