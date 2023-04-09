Serbian gov. buys picturesque New Church on East 35th St.

The Serbian government just paid $15 million to buy the picturesque New Church at 114-124 E. 35th St., which was built in 1859 by followers of Swedish religious philosopher Emanuel Swedenborg.

The former house of worship, which boasts an attractive front garden, is currently vacant.

The church was represented by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services’ Craig M. Dix, who said that other bidders included a performing arts group and a religious institution.





The Serbian government bout the picturesque New Church for $15 million. Alamy Stock Photo





The beautiful church seen at nighttime. Maurice Ramos

The new owners will likely use the building for Serbia’s new United Nations mission, according to Douglas Elliman’s Tristan Harper, who represented the buyers.