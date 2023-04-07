Sean Spicer exits Newsmax after contract talks fall apart: report

Sean Spicer is leaving his anchor chair at Newsmax after a three-year run at the conservative-leaning cable news network.

Spicer’s abrupt departure came after he failed to reach terms on a new deal with the network, sources familiar with the situation told Mediaite.

The 51-year-old Spicer, who served as former President Donald Trump’s first White House press secretary, confirmed his exit in a video posted to his Twitter account. He also teased an upcoming announcement on his next career move.

“After three-plus amazing years of Spicer & Co., I’m leaving Newsmax to embark on a new project,” Spicer said in the video.

“The 2024 election cycle will be in full swing before we know it, and I want to give you a front-row seat to what’s happening,” Spicer continued.

“I’m going to continue to bring you the most important stories and guests, and more than that, expose the false narratives and the hypocrisy the mainstream media is pushing,” he added.





Sean Spicer teased an upcoming announcement about his next gig. Twitter/Sean Spicer

Spicer first joined Newsmax as host of “Spicer & Co.” in 2020 and has served as lead anchor alongside co-host Lyndsay Keith for the network’s 5 p.m. hour. He had hosted the 6 p.m. hour, but was bumped to an earler slot after the network’s hiring of Fox News Channel veteran Greta Van Susteren.

Newsmax has lagged far behind Fox News and left-leaning cable networks such as CNN and MSNBC in the TV ratings race — averaging just 111,000 viewers in prime time and 93,000 for the total day through mid-March, according to Nielsen data cited by the Wall Street Journal.

DirecTV had briefly stopped carrying Newsmax earlier this year due to a dispute over distribution fees. However, the two sides reached a new deal in late March.





Spicer served as White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump. AFP via Getty Images

The Post has reached out to Spicer and Newsmax for further comment.

Aside from his past roles at the White House and Newsmax, Spicer was a contestant on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” in 2019.