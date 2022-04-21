Sean Hannity just broke this record held by Larry King

Sean Hannity has claimed the title of longest-running primetime cable news host in television history, surpassing the late Larry King.

The Fox News host, who has been at the channel since its founding in 1996, has been a key cog in the network’s primetime programming for 25 years, six months, and 15 days, breaking the record held by King.

“Sean’s authenticity and insightful commentary have created one of the most enduring connections with our audience and it’s been an honor to watch him over the years,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

“A Fox News original, he has helped innovate the industry, and we are incredibly proud of his extraordinary success.”

Hannity thanked the company, whose corporate parent is also the owner of the New York Post, as well as viewers.

“I am extremely grateful to Fox News Media and to our loyal, dedicated viewers whom I am proud to serve every night,” he said.

Hannity broke the record held by the late Larry King, the longtime host of CNN’s “Larry King Live.” Getty Images

Hannity has consistently dominated the ratings race, beating out competitors at rival networks MSNBC and CNN.

The latest figures from Wednesday night indicate that 2.67 million viewers tuned in to “Hannity” — well ahead of second place Rachel Maddow, whose MSNBC show was watched by 1.78 million people.

Coming in at a distant third is CNN, which has yet to fill the 9pm time slot vacated by the fired Chris Cuomo.

Hannity has been a primetime host at Fox News since its inception in 1996. Getty Images

Hannity is also the most watched 9 p.m. cable news program by the coveted 25-54 demographic, according to the latest Nielsen figures.

Hannity, who is also a syndicated radio talk show host, began his Fox News career co-hosting “Hannity & Colmes” alongside the late Alan Colmes. Colmes, who spent 13 years alongside Hannity until leaving the network in 2009, died in 2017 at the age of 66.

King, the longtime host of CNN’s “Larry King Live,” died last year. He was 87 years old.