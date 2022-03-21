Saks Fifth Avenue owner likely front-runner in bid for Kohl’s: source

Canadian department store chain Hudson’s Bay Co. is the likely front-runner in a bidding war for budget department store Kohl’s, a source familiar with the matter told The Post.

Kohl’s has received “multiple” expressions of interest to acquire the chain, the company said on Monday.

The proposals, which were submitted on March 16, were “non-binding” and did not include commitments of financing, the Menomonie, Wisconsin-based retailer said.

Toronto based HBC, which owns Saks Fifth Avenue and Hudson’s Bay Co. could bring Kohl’s to Canada. Other interested parties are reportedly private equity firms Sycamore Partners and Leonard Green Partners.

All three declined to comment to The Post on an interest in Kohl’s.

Kohl’s came into play, hiring Goldman Sachs to lead a potential sales process, after activist investors Macellum and Engine Capital urged the company to put itself up for sale and to revamp its board, arguing that the company is underperforming.

The Canadian-based Hudson’s Bay department store is among the bidders for Kohl’s. REUTERS

Kohl’s rejected two acquisition offers earlier this year, including one from Sycamore, and then implemented a so-called ‘poison pill’ to fend off a hostile takeover.

In a letter to shareholders on Monday addressing the bids and an effort by Macellum to take over its board, Kohl’s said: “To ensure we are maximizing shareholder value, your Board is reviewing alternatives through an intentional and ongoing dialog with potential bidders. This process is robust and will be measured against the value creation potential of our compelling standalone plan. Regardless of the outcome of this process, we are excited about the many opportunities ahead for Kohl’s.”

The company will likely make a decision about the current offers at its May 11 annual meeting, a source familiar with the process told The Post.

Kohl’s shares are down less than 1% to $62 on Monday.