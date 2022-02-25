Russia’s richest lost combined $39B after Ukraine invasion

Russia’s richest individuals paid a steep price on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ignored international warnings and proceeded with a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine.

Russian billionaires lost a combined $39 billion in on-paper net worth after the country’s stock market cratered in response to the invasion. Moscow’s benchmark MOEX Russia Index closed 33% lower on Thursday — marking one of the worst single-day market crashes in the country’s history.

Vagit Alekperov, the billionaire oligarch and chairman of Russian energy giant Lukoil, was hit hardest. He lost nearly a third of his on-paper fortune when his net worth declined more than $6 billion during Russia’s economic turmoil, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Vladimir Potanin, Russia’s richest individual and a close associate of Putin, lost an estimated $3 billion during the rout. Alexey Mordashov, chairman of the Russian steel firm Severstal, lost more than $4 billion.

Gennady Timchenko, who was targeted with individual sanctions during recent US and European economic actions against Russia, lost $3.7 billion.

Vladimir Potanin is currently Russia’s richest individual. Sergei Pyatakov/POOL/TASS

Alexey Mordashov runs Russian steel firm Severstal. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Russian stocks made a muted recovery in trading Friday, climbing more than 10%. But the Russian economy is expected to be under severe strain in the months ahead as the US and European allies implement significant economic sanctions.

President Biden announced sanctions targeting Russian banks and state-sponsored businesses shortly after the Kremlin ordered the invasion. The Biden administration also implemented what it described as “full blocking sanctions” on Russian elites.

“This action includes individuals who have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian state, and have elevated their family members into some of the highest positions of powers in the country,” the White House said in a statement.

Vagit Alekperov is head of Russian energy giant Lukoil. Bloomberg via Getty Images

So far, the US is not pushing for Russia to be expelled from the SWIFT international banking system — a move that’s widely considered to be a “nuclear option” in terms of economic penalties.

However, Biden noted a SWIFT ban is “always an option” in the future if Russia maintains its current course. The president also indicated the possibility of future sanctions targeting Putin himself.